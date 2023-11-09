Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Announces $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $15.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

NYSE VLO opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

