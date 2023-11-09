Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

VVV opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The business had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In related news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $348,141.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,839 shares of company stock worth $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares worth $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 899,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 707,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 681,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 391,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

