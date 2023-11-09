VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 433,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 163,910 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 90,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 239,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,071,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.04. 4,753,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,728,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

