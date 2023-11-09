Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,315,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $418,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $104.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.78 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

