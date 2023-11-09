Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 152,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

