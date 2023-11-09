Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.98. 2,681,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,256,764. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

