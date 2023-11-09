Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 165.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,109 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,197,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

