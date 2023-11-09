Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.40. 98,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,727. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.00. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

