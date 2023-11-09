Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.97. 84,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

