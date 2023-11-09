Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,998 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $18,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 872,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

