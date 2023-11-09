Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 108,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,684. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

