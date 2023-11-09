Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after buying an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

