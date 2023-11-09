Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Raised by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.68. 993,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,581. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

