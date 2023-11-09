Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,711,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 150,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $48.56. 1,633,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

