Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Raised by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 18.0% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

