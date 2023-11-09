Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $103,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.13. The stock had a trading volume of 513,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.25.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

