Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,125,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.25.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

