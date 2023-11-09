Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 4,475 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 195,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 475,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 99,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.