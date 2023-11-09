Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Shares of VET opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.19. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 7.01%.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.
