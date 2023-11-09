Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 6.2%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 393,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,346,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

