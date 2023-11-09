Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.61

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 130468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Get Vertex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex

Vertex Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,103,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $24,629,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,076,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,103,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $24,629,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 105,337 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $2,393,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,918,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,792,182 shares of company stock valued at $40,581,199 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $10,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.