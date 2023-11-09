Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.91% and a negative net margin of 2,528.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 244.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $99,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

