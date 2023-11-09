VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Announces Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0852 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

UBND stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

