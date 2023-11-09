VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Plans $0.04 Dividend

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

