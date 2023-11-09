VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on November 10th

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2167 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $48.70 on Thursday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,329.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.