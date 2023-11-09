VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on November 10th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1515 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

