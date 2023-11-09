VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0206 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VSMV opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

