VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:USVM opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $69.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Profits soar as Airbnb, Intel, Live Nation trounce forecasts
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- High financing costs weigh on industrials’ growth prospects
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Altria Group stock gets smoked, but there’s a silver lining
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.