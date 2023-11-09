VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Friday, November 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USVM opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $69.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

