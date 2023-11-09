Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 15,539 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,029,000,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 507,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,654. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

