Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 1,746 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $146.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,302. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.23. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.