Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $185.86. 49,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,522. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $132.35 and a 12 month high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.