Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 114,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $99,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $543,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.61 on Thursday, reaching $922.74. The stock had a trading volume of 344,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,806. The stock has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $487.19 and a 12-month high of $925.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $857.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $822.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

