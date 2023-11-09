Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 117 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 110,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC began coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 296,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

