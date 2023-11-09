Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 2,676 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 105,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,645. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.