Vise Technologies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vise Technologies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.