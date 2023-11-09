Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $19.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $599.82. 1,904,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,350. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.32. The stock has a market cap of $569.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

