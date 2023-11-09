Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,125,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,322,000 after purchasing an additional 288,852 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,705,000 after acquiring an additional 185,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after acquiring an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BHP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

