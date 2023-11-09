Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,245,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,059,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $219.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

