Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.66 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.33. The company had a trading volume of 136,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,551. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

