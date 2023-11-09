Vise Technologies Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 756.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $45.98. 415,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,743. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

