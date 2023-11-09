Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Avion Wealth boosted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

