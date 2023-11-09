Vise Technologies Inc. Has $9.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.27. 1,184,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,640. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

