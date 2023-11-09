Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.45. 1,261,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,434. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

