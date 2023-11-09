Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 17,126 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,681,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.