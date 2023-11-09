Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 25,756 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.1% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vise Technologies Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. 378,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

