Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 6,431 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 121.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 992,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,831. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

