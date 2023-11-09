VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,521 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 190% compared to the average daily volume of 1,560 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. HSBC increased their price target on VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VNET Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 1,658,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,846. The company has a market capitalization of $565.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $251.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.65 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

