Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.21.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $208.43 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

