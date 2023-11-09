W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 166.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 248.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,889 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 69,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,837. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.