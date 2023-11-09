Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 786,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,913. The stock has a market cap of $440.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $166.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.